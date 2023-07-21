El Arco Lincoln Heights cooks up traditional Mexican cuisine with a focus on flavor

At El Arco Lincoln Heights, the portions are big and the focus is always on flavor while cooking up traditional Mexican cuisine.

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At El Arco Lincoln Heights, the portions are big and the focus is always on flavor while cooking up traditional Mexican cuisine.

"Our food is really, really good. It's like grandma's cooking," owner Gustavo Pelaez explained.

That makes sense, because Pelaez's grandparents opened the restaurant in 1960, originally in Highland Park. They emigrated from Mexico, bringing their delicious recipes along with them.

Maybe start with a bowl of menudo, a traditional Mexican soup. If you're really hungry, grab "Abbey's Extra Special Burrito," named after the owner's daughter.

During a recent visit, ABC7's Rachel Brown set her sights on the cheese enchilada topped with red sauce.

The chile verde is a bestseller.

"Our chile verde is phenomenal," said Pelaez. "People come here, they'll order 20 burritos of chile verde, freeze them and send them to Germany or to Spain or just all over the world."

In keeping with tradition, most entrees won't cost you more than $15.

If there's any room left for dessert, try the churros or the choco flan -- chocolate cake with custard on top.

Everything is made in-house. You can sit back and relax on the patio outside.

Happy hour is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. El Arco offers beer and micheladas. On Taco Tuesdays, enjoy food and drink specials.

"As soon as we opened our doors, we were super busy," said Pelaez. "The community is really happy that we're here, so it's super awesome."

El Arco Lincoln Heights is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.