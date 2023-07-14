A La Diabla in North Hills is touted as a traditional sushi bar with a Latin-fusion twist

A La Diabla in the San Fernando Valley's North Hills neighborhood is touted as a traditional sushi bar with a Latin-fusion twist.

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A La Diabla in the San Fernando Valley's North Hills neighborhood is touted as a traditional sushi bar with a Latin-fusion twist.

"People should come visit us to get that taste of a different style of sushi that we can offer for them that other restaurants cannot," said Alonzo Flores, who co-owns the establishment with his brother Raul Flores.

The two brothers opened up shop in March of 2022. They're serving sushi with a twist, combining their love for their Mexican heritage with a dish they can't get enough of.

You'll taste the Latin influence in the form of jalapeños, onions, aguachile and spicy house-made sauces that are drizzled on top of most rolls.

A La Diabla offers an unbelievably large variety: all of your favorite fresh tempura and baked sushi rolls. Shrimp, tuna, salmon, mussels, edamame -- they've got it.

"We'll be somewhere random and someone's talking about it. It feels good for sure, that people are like, 'Oh, have you been there?'" manager Marissa Flores said, smiling.

ABC7 was treated to a quick crash-course in sushi making. We got to work on the most popular roll, the Diabla: crab, cucumber avocado, shrimp and the famous Diabla sauce. With a flower to top it off, it's ready to serve.

A La Diabla Sushi Bar offers beer and wine, and also prides itself on its lively environment.

"Thinking about sushi restaurants, you don't really think about hip-hop being played or like reggaetón, or any different music. But we have DJs on the weekend," manager Bella Flores said.

On Thursdays, guests are treated to Latin music. Fridays and Saturdays vibe out to hip-hop and old school.

Co-owner Alonzo Flores said people doubted that two Latino brothers could open up a successful sushi bar -- and they couldn't be more thankful to their family, staff, and customers for making it a hit.

"It's a blessing to have customers who can acknowledge something that we've done," he said.

"We also get that feeling from our customers when they do walk in, they greet us," he added. "They know us by name, and we know them by name as well."