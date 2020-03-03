ABC7 salutes

El Camino College honors Montford Point Marines, 1st African-Americans allowed in US Marine Corps

By
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Students and staff at El Camino College in Torrance honored a unique military legacy: the Montford Point Marines, who were the first African-Americans allowed to join the United States Marine Corps.

Theirs is an American story of courage and perseverance. But it's also a story that's been a secret kept for decades.

"It's the best kept secret in the Marine Corps. Montford Point was a place where African-Americans, when they were allowed to join the Marine Corps in 1942, August the 26th, were trained separately from white Marines," said Dave Culmer, a member of the Montford Point Marines Association.

Between 1942 and 1949, blacks entering the Marine Corps trained separately at Montford Point camp, now called Camp Johnson, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Thousands went on to fight in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam.

"History was a bit unkind and most people didn't realize African Americans were in all these island battles with the Japanese," said Montford Point Marine Jack McDowell.

But they were there. And decades later, these men are still here.

In honor of Black History Month, ten Montford Point Marines, received recognition at at the school for the sacrifices they made to protect this country.

"Amazingly enough, we have survivors here in Los Angeles. They are like the Tuskegee Airmen, only for the Marine Corps," said Brenda Threatt, the assistant director of Veterans Services at El Camino College.

Now in their late 80s and 90s, the Marines shared stories and life lessons. Some brought tears to the eyes of students and staff, others told stories that made people smile.

"I looked at the Navy and said no, no, I don't like the Popeye outfit," one said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytorrancelos angeles countymilitaryabc7 salutesu.s. & worldmarines
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
Veteran uses her company to help other vets and front-line workers
Getting help to veterans amid COVID-19 pandemic
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
More TOP STORIES News