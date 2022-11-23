New El Monte police chief sworn in following year of great loss: 'We are going to move forward'

"We are going to move forward, provide stability for the department and move the community forward," he said.

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- After experiencing great loss, El Monte city officials and community members gathered Monday to begin healing as the city's police department swore in its new chief Jake Fisher.

"Lately, we've been gathering to honor lives of those we've lost within our police department, but today, I'm happy that we're celebrating a new chapter, moving forward," said El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona.

"We lost two of our officers, Ofc. Joseph Santana and Sgt. Michael Parades in June of this year. It was a tragic event that we're going to overcome," said Fisher. "And the passing of Chief Lowry just recently from our department, but we are going to move forward, provide stability for the department and move the community forward."

Fisher, who spent his 23-year career with the El Monte Police Department, describes the day as a bittersweet moment, but said he is ready to rise to the occasion to serve his community.

"There's going to be all kinds of incredible opportunities to collaborate with the community," said Fisher. "To use existing resources that are already out in the community and to use those resources to help solve the problems that the police officers encounter on a daily basis."

