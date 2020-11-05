vote 2020

2020 Election: Sen. Kamala Harris' grandfather's village in India writes message of support

SAN FRANCISCO -- Residents of the Indian village where Sen. Kamala Harris' maternal grandfather was born have sent a message of support to the U.S. Democratic nominee for vice president.

RELATED: How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means

On Thursday, they wrote, "We wish Kamala Harris wins," in bright colors on the ground, along with a thumbs up sign.

Harris' grandfather migrated from Thulasendrapuram, India decades ago. Harris' mother was born in India before moving to the U.S. to study at UC Berkeley.

RELATED: Everything you don't know about Kamala Harris' San Francisco Bay Area roots

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. presidential race is still too close to call.

See All National Results
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsuc berkeleykamala harrisvote 20202020 presidential electionelectionindiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
2020 presidential election results: Biden pushes closer to victory
Vote counting continues in Pa. as election hangs in the balance
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden pushes closer to victory
The great unknown: What if there's a electoral vote tie?
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
WATCH LIVE: Election results and latest updates
Remains of missing LAFD firefighter found in Mexico
LA City Council seeks to expand Project Roomkey
How many electoral votes does each state have?
Show More
Sexual predators exploiting pandemic to target children
LA County sees big spike in new COVID-19 cases
Fatal crash prompts full closure of NB 101 Fwy in DTLA
Trump supporters swarm vote centers in Michigan, Arizona
Rapper Nuke Bizzle due in court for EDD fraud case
More TOP STORIES News