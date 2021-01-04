Electric Mile at Santa Anita park offers drive-thru festival with lights, music

SANTA ANITA PARK-Calif. (KABC) -- Millions of lights, dozens of art installations, and live performances -- all synced to music.
It's a stunning, immersive new experience taking place at Santa Anita Park, and you don't even have to leave your car.
Electric Mile has opened at Santa Anita Park. It's a drive-thru experience with lights and lasers synced to music that's inspired by music festivals and intended for a family audience.
The events company Insomniac, which also operates the Electric Daisy Carnival, is the organizer.
Visitors travel through seven worlds of Insomniac's most iconic festivals and brands. They drive past Wonderland, giant mushrooms lining the route and the caterpillar from Alice in Wonderland shining brightly.
"It was something cool," said attendee Joshua Garcia. "Got good vibes going to round out this year. Fun to start it off "
Garcia and his wife Courtney celebrated their first wedding anniversary, like so many craving to do something different amid the pandemic.
Following health guidelines, no one is allowed to leave their vehicle. Masks must be worn if windows are rolled down.
The hour-long experience costs between $70 to $100 per car.
The Electric Mile is offered Thursdays through Sundays at least until the end of January although organizers say they may add extra dates.
You do have to book ahead.
