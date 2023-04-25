Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis announces 2026 campaign for CA's top job as Newsom faces term limits

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis announced Monday that she will be running for governor in 2026. She hopes to become the first woman-elected governor in the state's history.

SACREMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis announced Monday that she is running for governor in 2026.

The Democrat is hoping to make history of becoming the first woman elected governor in state history.

Kounalakis already made history when she was elected as the first woman to take on California's second highest job. Last year, she was the first woman to sign a law in California when she filled in for Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The early announcement is giving Kounalakis a head start in raising funds for the costly campaign.