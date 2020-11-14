POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa needs your help this holiday season!
While on a test flight, he made an emergency landing at the Pomona Fairplex just in time for an immersive drive-thru experience made by his Scout Elves.
Join them on "The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey" where you can help build more Christmas Spirit from the safety of your own car.
"Our son isn't sure what to expect, but he's really excited and he really wants to see Santa at the end," said an attendee of the drive-thru experience, Michelle Craig.
The experience is an original story created by Emmy Award winner David Korins combined with original music by Emmy Award nominee Curtis Moore and lighting by Broadway's David Weiner.
Preston Copcutt attended the event with his mom and his favorite part of the journey was when he got to "deliver the note to Santa Claus."
Just like Preston's Christmas list, the event is full of holiday spirit -- and this year, it's needed more than ever.
"With everything going on in the world coming here, you just feel the cheer and excitement, he's got the jitters, I can't explain it enough," said Preston's mom, Kathy.
Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey is located at the Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave, Pomona, CA 91768. The drive-thru event runs from Nov. 11, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021. Tickets start at $24.95 and kids two and under are free.
'Elf on the Shelf' drive-thru experience comes to LA this holiday season
The magical holiday journey runs from Nov. 11, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More