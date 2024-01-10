'Poor Things' Emma Stone has a new way to avoid public speaking, get George Pennacchio to do it

Emma Stone is on a roll for her performance as Bella in 'Poor Things' and she wants all the tips she can get about accepting awards.

LOS ANGELES -- Emma Stone is picking up accolades and awards for her performance as Bella in Searchlight Pictures' "Poor Things."

She's already earned the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio caught up with her in Palm Springs, shortly before she had to accept her Desert Palm Award where her nerves were palpable.

"I'm not a good public speaker. That's not really my... it's different than acting. You know? In fact, you actually are better at this situation than I- If you want to do it," she joked with George.

"Just give your speech?" he responded.

"Yeah that would be cool! Just think about it. Just think about it," she laughed.

George had one piece of advice for her. "If you stumble up there on stage, just say you're going to give your speech as your ten-year-old self in the movie."

"I don't want to do that. But thank you for the tip. No. Bye!" she joked.

We'll find out January 23 whether she's going for Oscar gold when The Academy nominations are announced.

Tune into the 96th Academy Awards, airing March 10 on ABC Network.

