Human body parts found in plastic bag in Encino, police say

ENCINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Human body parts were found inside a bag Wednesday morning in Encino, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The discovery was reported to police around 6:15 a.m. near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue.

The call originally described human remains in a plastic bag, police said.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding where officers focused on what appeared to be a trash bin in a nearby parking lot.

It's not immediately known if anyone is being sought. Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.