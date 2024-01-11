WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CHP investigating possible car-to-car shooting in Encino

Footage from the scene appears to show a bullet hole in a car door.

KABC logo
Thursday, January 11, 2024 7:36AM
CHP investigating possible car-to-car shooting in Encino
California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting in Encino.
KABC

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting in Encino.

The incident was reported Wednesday just after 9 p.m. off the 101 Freeway at Balboa. Details are limited but according to CHP, they spoke with a possible victim who suffered minor injuries.

Footage from the scene appears to show a bullet hole in a car door.

Officers are trying to determine if the shooting happened on the freeway or on a side street.

No one else was seriously injured, CHP said. Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW