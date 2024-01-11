CHP investigating possible car-to-car shooting in Encino

Footage from the scene appears to show a bullet hole in a car door.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting in Encino.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting in Encino.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting in Encino.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting in Encino.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting in Encino.

The incident was reported Wednesday just after 9 p.m. off the 101 Freeway at Balboa. Details are limited but according to CHP, they spoke with a possible victim who suffered minor injuries.

Footage from the scene appears to show a bullet hole in a car door.

Officers are trying to determine if the shooting happened on the freeway or on a side street.

No one else was seriously injured, CHP said. Eyewitness News is working to get more information.