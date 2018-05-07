2018 FYF Fest canceled due to poor ticket sales

Disappointing news for music fans: The 2018 FYF Fest at Exposition Park has been canceled.The cancellation comes just as this year's summer festival season begins.If you had tickets to the event, don't worry. Full refunds will begin going out on Monday.The festival was supposed to be held July 21 to 22. Headliners were to include Florence and the Machine and Janet Jackson.Festival owners Goldenvoice and AEG are reportedly pulling the plug on the event because of poor ticket sales.Instead, organizers are promising local shows featuring the artists who were supposed to perform.Ticket purchasers will automatically receive full refunds, including all service charges. Buyers will also receive an email from Festival Ticketing once their order is refunded.