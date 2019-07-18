Beyonce's 'Spirit' music video partly filmed in Apple Valley

The town of Apple Valley just revealed the role it played in Beyonce's music video for a song on "The Lion King" soundtrack.
The city of Apple Valley says Beyonce and a massive crew shot parts of the "Spirit" music video at Horsemen's Center Park on July 1.
MORE: Beyonce drops 'Spirit,' new 'Lion King' song, as film premieres
The city couldn't talk about it until now.
The music video, by the way, has been viewed more than 9 million times on YouTube.
"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
