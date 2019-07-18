Arts & Entertainment

Beyonce's 'Spirit' music video partly filmed in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Sometimes it takes a little secrecy to make on-screen magic.

The town of Apple Valley just revealed the role it played in Beyonce's music video for a song on "The Lion King" soundtrack.

The city of Apple Valley says Beyonce and a massive crew shot parts of the "Spirit" music video at Horsemen's Center Park on July 1.

MORE: Beyonce drops 'Spirit,' new 'Lion King' song, as film premieres

The city couldn't talk about it until now.



The music video, by the way, has been viewed more than 9 million times on YouTube.

"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

