Beyonce's 'Spirit' music video partly filmed in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Sometimes it takes a little secrecy to make on-screen magic.The town of Apple Valley just revealed the role it played in Beyonce's music video for a song on "The Lion King" soundtrack.The city of Apple Valley says Beyonce and a massive crew shot parts of the "Spirit" music video at Horsemen's Center Park on July 1.The city couldn't talk about it until now.The music video, by the way, has been viewed more than 9 million times on YouTube.