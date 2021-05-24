Arts & Entertainment

BTS' 'Butter' music video breaks YouTube record for 24-hour views

EMBED <>More Videos

BTS' 'Butter' music video breaks YouTube record

The BTS Army is eating up the K-pop group's newest single, "Butter."

BTS posted the song's official music video on YouTube on Thursday, May 20. It hit 108.2 million views within a day of its release.

The band broke its own record for most YouTube views within 24 hours. According to Variety, BTS' 2020 single "Dynamite" held the previous record with 101.1 million views within the first day of its release.

"Butter" had the most opening day streams in Spotify history, which 20.9 million streams worldwide.

BTS performed "Butter" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. The K-pop group also won four awards: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist (Fan Voted) and Top Selling Song.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesyoutubemusicbillboard music awards
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD to open for in-person learning 5 days a week
1 killed in multi-vehicle Reseda crash caught on video
Family of boy, 6, killed on OC freeway wants to offer reward
Man arrested in car-to-car shooting on 91 Freeway
Residents clean up Huntington Beach after police declare unlawful assembly
CA lawmaker says latest EDD problems are 'beyond unacceptable'
United giving away 1st-class flights as long as you get vaccinated
Show More
Chayce Beckham reacts to winning 'American Idol'
Arrest made after 'targeted attack' at New Jersey house party
Mollie Tibbetts trial: Blood in suspect's trunk came from her, DNA analyst says
Mother of boy, 6, killed in OC road rage shooting speaks out
Belarus condemned for 'hijacking' commercial plane to detain journalist
More TOP STORIES News