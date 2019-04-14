Arts & Entertainment

Civil rights activists demand release of man shot alongside Nipsey Hussle

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local civil rights activists are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to demand the release of a man who was shot alongside slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Kerry Lathan was one of two men wounded during the shooting. He'd just been released after serving 20 years in prison and was reportedly arrested afterward.

Nipsey Hussle memorial: Thousands pack Staples Center for emotional tribute to slain rapper
EMBED More News Videos

The beloved hip-hop artist's untimely death generated countless tributes from musicians, elected officials and professional athletes.



Lathan is now accused of violating the terms of his parole by associating with a known gang member.

"That's a slap in the face to his family and our grieving community," said Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope. "Nipsey Hussle was a hero, a role model, a justification fighter, a successful business person and entrepreneur who gave everything he could to help people in this community. That help included trying to help his friend Lathan. We can't continue to have this cycle of criminal justice system that penalizes people who need help."

Ali said Hussle wanted to help Lathan with some clothes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeles countysouth los angelesrap musiccelebrityrappercelebrity deathsmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News