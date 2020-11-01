Arts & Entertainment

'Dancing With the Stars' couples reflect on the idea of perfection, inspiration and intimidation

After the season's first perfect score, the remaining couples think about the competitive difference of inspiration, or intimidation.
By
HOLLYWOOD -- We're just one month away from the finale of "Dancing with the Stars." On Monday, Nov. 2nd, the couples will be put to the test by having to performing two dances each. They'll also face double elimination!

They're also dancing in the shadow of the season's first perfect judges score, which was given to Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.

Some of the other couples reflected on whether that thought of perfection served as a bit of inspiration... or intimidation!

"Inspire, of course!" said Justina Machado. "It showed it's possible, you can get that ten!"

"I'm personally not intimidated by anyone," said Johnny Weir.

"I just want two nines!" laughed Jeannie Mai.
