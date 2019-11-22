Arts & Entertainment

David Giuntoli has 'A Million Little Things' to love about working on ABC drama

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Actor David Giuntoli plays the resident bad boy on ABC's "A Million Little Things." "Faithful husband" are two words you wouldn't use to describe him. In person, David is charming and funny and certainly interesting to interview. Although his alter ego has definitely had his share of uncomfortable moments.

"When I read the pilot, he was the most charming guy. He was great," said Giuntoli. "And then the last couple pages, I'm like, 'Oh my God, he philanders with his best friend's, who then kills himself, wife. How's he gonna be likeable?' Answer in short? He's not."

On screen, there has been plenty of drama.

"Watching Grace Park, who plays Katherine Saville, my wife on the show, is like watching "The Passion of the Christ." They make this woman suffer!" said Giuntoli.

But when it comes to what's behind-the-scenes... no drama at all!

"It's very hard to get a job when you're an actor. It's really rare to be on a show that you enjoy," said Giuntoli. "We all enjoy our show and I think we're all old enough to know that we're in a kind of a precious position."

"A Million Little Things" airs Thursday nights on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabc
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing LAX
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
$13.2M judgment for family in Anaheim PD fatal chokehold case
OC's South Coast Plaza to light up Christmas tree
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
More than 2 dozen arrested during search warrant sweep in 3 SoCal counties
Show More
2 drivers sought as witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in Monterey Park
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Home sales report: 73% of costliest US zip codes are in California
Anaheim police arrest murder suspect, find kidnapping victim
Cannabis store backed by Jay-Z opens in Bellflower
More TOP STORIES News