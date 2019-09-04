movie news

Disney drops special look at Angelina Jolie as 'dark,' 'playful' Maleficent

Moviegoers can look forward to a "dark...playful" Maleficent when "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" hits theaters later this year, according to star Angelina Jolie.

Disney dropped a special look at the upcoming film on Wednesday in which the cast talks about the title character, hailing her as a "force of nature."

"Maleficent is a character people used to think of as one thing and now we know more of who she is," Jolie explains in the video. "In this film, we pose the question: Are we all good? Are we all bad?"

"She's just otherworldly. It takes your breath away," added Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Queen Ingrith.

Discussing Jolie's performance, co-star Sam Riley said she "has that aurora and charisma" in her portrayal of Maleficent.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the new trailer for ''Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,'' which dropped on July 8.



In "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," the plot thickens around the story of the horned fairy and Princess Aurora, which Disney explored like never before in 2014's "Maleficent."

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" hits theaters in the United States on Oct. 18, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywoodangelina joliemovie newsdisneymaleficent
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney's 'Maleficent' sequel drops new trailer
MOVIE NEWS
30 Days of Disney movies coming to Freeform in September
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: All announcements from Disney fan event
Angelina Jolie shares pride in son Maddox, joining Marvel's 'Eternals'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
$50K reward offered after 18-year-old fatally shot in Santa Ana
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, Georgia
15 people become American citizens before Dodgers game
Coyote with toy stuck on mouth found dead in Echo Park yard
Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of assaulting
Show More
LAUSD to require two school lockdown drills each year
VIDEO: Strangers pull man from burning car in Texas
L.A. City Council to vote on plan to allow removal of homeless from fire zones
CA advances bill aimed at cracking down on bogus vaccine exemptions
Michigan becomes 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
More TOP STORIES News