Disneyland ticket website flooded with demand on 1st day of sales ahead of April 30 reopening

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Two weeks before Disneyland Resort's scheduled reopening, the Disney Parks website offering tickets and reservations on Thursday was flooded with demand on the first day of sales.

"The wait is almost over," said a page on DisneyParks.com. "Thank you for your continued patience! Due to high demand, this is taking longer than expected. We have a lot of Guests accessing our system, so you are now in a waiting room to plan your park visit."

Sales opened up at 8 a.m. Hours later, the approximate wait time was listed as "more than an hour."

Disney said guests should create or log into their Disney account and link their new ticket, then access the reservation system.

The massive demand was perhaps no surprise, given that Disneyland's and Disney California Adventure's have been closed rides and attractions have been closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, only California residents will be allowed to visit the theme parks when they open April 30.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.

