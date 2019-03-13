hollywood wrap

Live-action 'Dumbo' flies into Hollywood with circus-themed premiere

A live action remake of "Dumbo" is set to premiere at the end of March.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Dumbo" is set to soar onto the big screen at the end of March.

Director Tim Burton's live-action remake of the 1941 animated classic stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and a cuter-than-cute baby elephant in the title role.

DeVito plays a circus owner who recruits a former circus star and his two children to help care for a newborn elephant.

The beautiful baby has oversized ears which make him a laughingstock in an already struggling environment.

But when it's discovered that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback.

Unfortunately, the newfound success also attracts some of the darker elements of the outside world and that threatens Dumbo and others in his life.

The human stars of the film attended a circus-themed party at Hollywood's Dolby Ballroom before screening the new film at the El Capitan Theatre.

"Dumbo" flies into theaters nationwide on March 29.
