'Fallen Kingdom' roaring into theaters 25 years after 'Jurassic Park'

The dinosaurs of Jurassic Park are roaring once again. And this time, there are even more of them!"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" comes 25 years after the original. And like the original, the filmmakers want you to have a good time... when you're not on the edge of your seat!The dinosaur world turns dangerous again when their island's dormant volcano comes back to life. And that sends some familiar faces - and some new ones - to the island to help rescue them.Let's just say things don't go as planned."Every single day that we were on set, we thought about that experience that we also had in the theater 25 years ago watching 'Jurassic Park,' said co-star Bryce Dallas Howard. "And that continually inspired us. I mean, that movie changed a lot of people's lives.""It's really exciting to bring something new and fresh but also do something that honors the franchise and ushers in a whole new generation of people like you, like us, who, when we first saw the film franchise, really got swept up into it," said co-star Chris Pratt."I said right after the film was over that it's crazy to spend your life, like a chunk of your life, doing something so epic and then to see it wrapped up in like an hour or two," said newcomer actor Justice Smith."And it still feels like the biggest movie on earth," said co-star Daniella Pineda. "I mean, everything is so massive.""The movie has a lot of suspense that we all love from the very first 'Jurassic Park,' you know?" said director J.A. Bayona. "But it's a lot of fun so you need to balance. You really need to find a way of scaring the audience but not too much.""Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters June 22.