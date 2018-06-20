HOLLYWOOD WRAP

'Fallen Kingdom' roaring into theaters 25 years after 'Jurassic Park'

EMBED </>More Videos

The dinosaurs of Jurassic Park are roaring back into theaters just in time to mark the 25th anniversary of the film that launched a franchise. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The dinosaurs of Jurassic Park are roaring once again. And this time, there are even more of them!

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" comes 25 years after the original. And like the original, the filmmakers want you to have a good time... when you're not on the edge of your seat!

The dinosaur world turns dangerous again when their island's dormant volcano comes back to life. And that sends some familiar faces - and some new ones - to the island to help rescue them.

Let's just say things don't go as planned.

"Every single day that we were on set, we thought about that experience that we also had in the theater 25 years ago watching 'Jurassic Park,' said co-star Bryce Dallas Howard. "And that continually inspired us. I mean, that movie changed a lot of people's lives."

"It's really exciting to bring something new and fresh but also do something that honors the franchise and ushers in a whole new generation of people like you, like us, who, when we first saw the film franchise, really got swept up into it," said co-star Chris Pratt.

"I said right after the film was over that it's crazy to spend your life, like a chunk of your life, doing something so epic and then to see it wrapped up in like an hour or two," said newcomer actor Justice Smith.

"And it still feels like the biggest movie on earth," said co-star Daniella Pineda. "I mean, everything is so massive."

"The movie has a lot of suspense that we all love from the very first 'Jurassic Park,' you know?" said director J.A. Bayona. "But it's a lot of fun so you need to balance. You really need to find a way of scaring the audience but not too much."

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters June 22.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviedinosaursmovie newshollywood wrap
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Sara Bareilles puts music on the menu of new show 'Waitress'
'Christopher Robin' reunites Winnie the Pooh with old friends
Stars call for reinstatement of 'Guardians' director Gunn
'Far From the Tree' takes deep look at challenges families face
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News