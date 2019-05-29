Arts & Entertainment

F. Gary Gray, South L.A. filmmaker behind 'Friday,' 'Straight Outta Compton,' star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Filmmaker F. Gary Gray is the latest Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree. The proud South L.A. native started his directing career in the music video world. Then in 1995, Gray burst onto the film scene with his first big screen drama, "Friday." He went on to set box office records with the films "Straight Outta Compton" and "The Fate of the Furious."

Longtime friends and colleagues including Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Ice Cube and Tyrese were on hand for Tuesday's unveiling.

Gray thanked his family and friends for giving him the courage and the confidence to never give up on his dream of becoming a filmmaker.

"I not only wish my supporters success, I wish my naysayers success," said Gray. "If I had any advice, never let anybody take your power away from you. Wish them well and create and build. I love you, thank you for supporting me. I appreciate you. I'm not done yet!"

Gray has another franchise film ready for release. We'll see "Men in Black: International" in theaters on June 14.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywood walk of fame
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News