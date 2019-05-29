F. Gary Gray, South L.A. filmmaker behind 'Friday,' 'Straight Outta Compton,' star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Filmmaker F. Gary Gray is the latest Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree. The proud South L.A. native started his directing career in the music video world. Then in 1995, Gray burst onto the film scene with his first big screen drama, "Friday." He went on to set box office records with the films "Straight Outta Compton" and "The Fate of the Furious."Longtime friends and colleagues including Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Ice Cube and Tyrese were on hand for Tuesday's unveiling.Gray thanked his family and friends for giving him the courage and the confidence to never give up on his dream of becoming a filmmaker."I not only wish my supporters success, I wish my naysayers success," said Gray. "If I had any advice, never let anybody take your power away from you. Wish them well and create and build. I love you, thank you for supporting me. I appreciate you. I'm not done yet!"Gray has another franchise film ready for release. We'll see "Men in Black: International" in theaters on June 14.