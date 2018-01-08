ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards winners

Rachel Brosnahan poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Here are the stars, movies and shows that took home awards at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in order of announcement:

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us

Best Television Series - Drama
The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"This is Me" from The Greatest Showman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

James Franco in The Disaster Artist

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Laura Dern in Big Little Lies

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Coco

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Allison Janney in I, Tonya

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

In The Fade

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Ewan McGregor in Fargo

Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari in Master of None

Best Director - Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Related Topics:
entertainmentaward showsawardgolden globe awardsdistractionbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldmoviesmovie news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Jennifer Garner receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
Parents fight proposed flight plans at Hollywood Burbank Airport
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Show More
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
More News