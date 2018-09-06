HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Jennifer Garner is back in fighting form for her latest movie 'Peppermint'

EMBED </>More Videos

In the new movie "Peppermint," Jennifer Garner plays a wife and mother who sees her husband and daughter shot dead in a calculated drive-by shooting. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In the new movie "Peppermint," Jennifer Garner plays a wife and mother who sees her husband and daughter shot dead in a calculated drive-by shooting.

When the fix is in to protect the really bad guys who did this, she decides to take matters into her own hands.

"This really goes into the rage that can come from being a mom," Garner said. "And it expresses that fully in kind of a vigilante angel lady who's just off the rails - but she's pushed there."

Garner said she worked tirelessly for three solid, very hard months to get back into fighting form.

"It had really been a long time since I had done any action," Garner said. "You know, I had always done action with ballet as my background and this time I did it with action as my background, you know? And so I was using this whole skill set that I hadn't-- that I hadn't taken advantage of in a decade. And I just took it to a different level."

Action, yes. But nothing too bloody or gory!

"This is a female empowerment fantasy R-rated movie and I think, you know, it's important to me that women know that they're safe going to see it," Garner said. "They'll have a good time."

"Peppermint" is in theaters now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviehollywood wrapmovie newsmovie theatercelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Comedy icon Carl Reiner, 96, could become oldest Emmy winner
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
New documentary focuses on success stories from Homeboy Industries
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Burt Reynolds fans, Hollywood stars mourn loss of legendary actor
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
A look at 'Smokey and the Bandit' & other Burt Reynolds movies
Popular film Oscar won't begin this year after all
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Burt Reynolds fans, Hollywood stars mourn loss of legendary actor
DMV glitch affects 23,000 voter registrations
Chino Hills student's suicide attempt spurs action and prevention
OC girl who received letter from Obama works to save marine life
Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds, GoFundMe says
Cool Kid Micah Heard gives back through music
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
Show More
These glasses may help slow down or prevent nearsightedness in kids
DNA testing can help with fitness and nutrition
Naked man crashes car in Lake Balboa
Bicycling safety: Group tries to teach drivers, cyclists the rules of the road
2 LAPD officers plead not guilty in DUI-related case
More News