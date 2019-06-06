'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings on match-up with James Holzhauer: 'It's gotta be inevitable'

"I just told him, you know, take some time to think about what it is you want to do because you do have a window," Jennings told ABC News. "Do you have a book idea? A podcast? You want to give a TED talk? What's on your list? Because now's the time."
Jennings and Holzhauer will be forever linked by their success on the show, especially given how dramatically close Holzhauer came to beating Jennings' record for most regular-season earnings. Holzhauer had been projected to overtake Jennings early this week, but instead on Monday he lost to librarian Emma Boettcher.
Holzhauer solidified his presence in the Jeopardy Hall of Fame over the course of his run, coming in second only to Jennings in regular-season earnings and consecutive wins.
RELATED: ''Jeopardy!' James' Holzhauer stats compared to Ken Jennings, other all-time greats
His spectacular run begs the question: Will Jennings and Holzhauer ever face off in a tournament?
"It's gotta be inevitable," Jennings said, adding with a laugh, "Obviously I can't get 29-year-old Ken to show up with his sleek 29-year-old brain. It's gotta be me with my broke-down 44-year-old brain."
Jennings said that going up against Holzhauer would be very difficult.
"It's as close to Watson as you can get and still have, you know, a pulse," he said. "He is a machine. His accuracy is just unbelievable."
Jennings, who will be appearing this month on a new show on The Game Show Network, also shared that he recently stopped by the set of "Jeopardy!" He said he wanted to check in with host Alex Trebek, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
"He was in good spirits," Jennings said. "He showed me some of the letters -- you know, hundreds of thousands of letters he's been getting -- and it really was touching how much it meant to him."
MORE ON "JEOPARDY!"
- Alex Trebek shares news that some tumors are shrinking, says progress has put his doctors 'beside themselves with joy'
- 'Jeopardy' great Ken Jennings compares rivalry with James Holzhauer to Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron
- 'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer's brother says his streak is decades in the making
- 'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates $10k to education charity as winnings pile up