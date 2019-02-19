hollywood wrap

'Jeopardy' holding All-Star team tournament featuring popular past winners

Alex Trebek is welcoming 18 previous big winners from "Jeopardy" to a special All-Star team tournament.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eighteen of "Jeopardy's" best and brightest players unite for another go-round of the popular game show.

But it's not just an "All-Star Tournament." There's a twist that involves teams - and they are playing for $1 million!

For these All-Star Games, six previous "Jeopardy" champs drafted other previous players to form teams. It will be "Jeopardy" like you've never seen before!

"Think of it from the point of view of the contestants themselves," said host Alex Trebek. "They're soloists, and all of a sudden they have to share the spotlight and figure out 'will I be better in the first round, or the second round?' A lot of pressure on the captains!"

Two of the six team captains are from Los Angeles. Starting Wednesday, we'll see "Team Brad" and "Team Buzzy".

"It's been an incredible experience being a part of a team," said team captain Buzzy Cohen. "Jeopardy is normally every man for themselves. We had to share some tips and tricks and secrets and it's been a great experience."

"The biggest thing about the team concept is I get to make my teammates back up my trash talk," joked team captain Brad Rutter. "It's fantastic."

For Trebek, a tournament like this is really "old home week."

"Even though we haven't communicated over the years, there is a fondness on my part for them, because I want them to do well," said Trebek. "It's not my money we're giving away!"

"Jeopardy All Star Games" kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 20.
