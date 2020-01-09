jeopardy

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time:' Ken Jennings mimics 'all-in' gesture, James Holzhauer wins night 2

The second night of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" tournament saw the contestants going 'all-in.'

James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler, is known for making an 'all-in' hand gesture when he puts all his money on the line during Daily Doubles, as if he was pushing all his poker chips to the center of the table.



But rival Ken Jennings wanted to get in on the fun Wednesday night.

When he wagered everything on a Daily Double, host Alex Trebek quipped, "Do it."

Jennings mimicked Holzhauer's 'all-in' movement, while asking, "Has James copyrighted this?"

"One time use only. You're good," Holzhauer responded.



Fellow competitor Brad Rutter joined in the fun, giving Jennings a humorous warning.

"(James) now owns 10% of whatever you get," Rutter said.

While Jennings walked away the winner on night 1, it was 'Jeopardy James' who got the win on night 2.



"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" continues Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmenttelevisionalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time:' Who won game 2?
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Who won game 1?
'Jeopardy!' in primetime to determine 'The Greatest of All Time'
Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let's survive cancer in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after RV hits school bus, parked cars in Studio City
Body wrapped in plastic and cardboard found in U-Haul truck
Woman, 80, scammed into buying fake gold brick for $4K in Norwalk
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down NB 15 Fwy near CA-NV state line
Show More
San Pedro hospital for sea lions and seals may shut down
Mac Miller's posthumous album, 'Circles,' to be released
Man extradited from Mexico in killing of pregnant wife in El Monte
Fontana photographer arrested on child porn charges
CA McDonald's plays bagpipes to stop homeless from sleeping nearby
More TOP STORIES News