'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration

At its core "The Joy Luck Club" is a story of mothers and daughters, and most of its stars joined forces to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. (KABC)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
At its core "The Joy Luck Club" is a story of mothers and daughters, and most of its stars joined forces to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary.

"It's family. It's love. It's a legacy, really, and I'm so happy to be part of it," Ming-Na Wen said.

Lauren Tom thinks she knows why the movie still feels relevant today.

"We're all struggling with the same issues. We all want to connect, we all want to belong, we're all dealing with family members and trying to find our place in the world," she said.

There is also an excitement for Asians working in the entertainment industry now that "Crazy Rich Asians" is following in their box office footsteps all these years later.

"It's already turning a corner, but that's kind of given it a real boost," Tsai Chin said.

Writer-producer Amy Tan agreed.

"We've crossed into that area where we can finally say to Hollywood in general we don't have to be just a genre of ethnic movies. We can be anything," she said.

The people involved with "The Joy Luck Club" said after all these years, they would not be surprised if there's finally a sequel.
