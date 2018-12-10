SPIRIT OF GIVING

Following Tyler Perry's lead, Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways at Walmart

Kid Rock spend $81K spreading Christmas joy!

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
Singer Kid Rock says he followed the lead of actor Tyler Perry by paying off the layaway items of hundreds of Walmart customers in Tennessee.

Store manager Tom Meyer tells The Tennessean Kid Rock spent $81,000 to pay the balances of 350 customer accounts at a Walmart in Nashville.

Meyer calls it a "pretty Nashville proud moment."

On Twitter, Kid Rock said "great idea!" in a nod to Perry, who had posted a video Thursday saying he had paid off layaway balances at two Georgia Walmarts.


Meyer said Kid Rock called the store Friday. Kid Rock's manager later came into the store to make the payment.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
