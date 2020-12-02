spark of love

Local LA muralists create special T-Shirts for The Spark of Love

Los Angeles muralist create special T-Shirts for The Spark of Love
By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- ABC7 is celebrating the 28th year of the Spark of Love toy drive - the largest community toy drive in the nation.

To help raise money this year, we have teamed up with local muralists to design t-shirts that symbolize peace, joy, and the spirit of giving.

"It's important to be a part of the campaign just because it's for kids," said Phobik, a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in public art and paintings.

"It brightens up their day and uplifts the community and it introduces other people to creative artwork," he told ABC7.

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for the project.
"Art is important now especially during the pandemic because it keeps you busy, it keeps your mind busy," Phobik added.

Phobic has turned his t-shirt design into a larger-than-life mural at 4899 Washington Blvd. in Los Angeles along side another contributing artist.



If you would like to buy a t-shirt to help send kids and teens some holiday joy, visit ABC7's apparel shop.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Phobik's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.

"Knowing that it impacts a community and they appreciate it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesspark of lovespirit of givingmural artscommunity
SPARK OF LOVE
Muralists create special T-Shirts for The Spark of Love
Spark of Love toy drive goes virtual with need greater than ever
Click here to donate to Spark of Love
LA artist Septerhed designs t-shirt to raise funds for Spark of Love
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County health officials provide update on COVID-19 surge - LIVE
IE woman finally gets EDD funds back from BofA after 2 months
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
More than 271K SC Edison customers at risk of new power outages
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Cities look to break away from LA County health department
Show More
NorCal teen's viral portraits of Biden, Harris now up in LA exhibit
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
LeBron James signs 2-year, $85 million extension, ESPN reports
Laguna Beach police deliver lost packages
Long Beach tightens COVID-19 restrictions
More TOP STORIES News