SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- SeaWorld and Legoland have released their plan for reopening their San Diego parks after COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.
The theme parks won't reopen for months based on the plan laid out by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
But once they can open their gates the parks as well as other San Diego attractions will have have new rules.
RELATED: Disney Shanghai to reopen May 11 with attendance limits
Those include: face masks for visitors, checking employees' temperatures, reducing the amount of people in the parks at one time, cashless transactions, physical distancing and constant sanitization.
The theme parks have been closed since March.
Legoland, SeaWorld release plans for reopening San Diego parks
SeaWorld and Legoland have released their plans for reopening their San Diego parks after COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News