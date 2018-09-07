ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mac Miller's Studio City home is scene of death investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

A death investigation was underway Friday at the Studio City home of rapper Mac Miller. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A death investigation is underway at rapper Mac Miller's Studio City home, authorities said on Friday.

Law enforcement vehicles were seen parked along Valleycrest Drive near the home of the rapper, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick. The coroner's van arrived on scene shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The identity of the deceased individual was not immediately released.

Back in May, McCormick was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash in Studio City.

McCormick and pop star Ariana Grande had broken up earlier that month, with Grande tweeting afterward: "pls take care of yourself."

McCormick's last tweet was posted on 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October.
MORE: Rapper Mac Miller arrested on suspicion of DUI after Studio City hit-and-run
EMBED More News Videos

Mac Miller was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the SUV he was driving slammed into a pole in Studio City and he allegedly fled the scene.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrappercelebrity deathsfamous deathmusic news
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
Nicki Minaj says she wants to donate to Geoffrey Owens
Geoffrey Owens accepts Tyler Perry's acting job offer
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock falls 9 percent
Man accused of kidnapping boy, molesting him in Signal Hill
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
Vince Vaughn charged for suspected DUI arrest in Manhattan Beach
South LA family reminds public 15-year-old girl's killer remains on the loose
3 hospitalized after overdosing at Glendale home
Woman mistakes dynamite for candle during power outage
Show More
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
Beverly Crest: Water-main rupture leaves customers without service
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
Juvenile stolen-car suspect smashes into parked cars in Monrovia
VIDEO: Bed bugs crawl all over bus seat
More News