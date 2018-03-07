ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Best Actress Oscar pleads not guilty

EMBED </>More Videos

New details emerged Tuesday night about the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The man accused of stealing an Oscar from Best Actress winner Frances McDormand entered a plea of not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Suspect Terry Bryant appeared behind glass in the Los Angeles courtroom in a blue jail jumpsuit when he entered his plea. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Deborah S. Brazil agreed to release him without bail.

His attorney Daniel Brookman had argued that the previous bail amount of $20,000 was unnecessary, calling the Oscar situation a momentary aberration. He said Bryant has had no contact with law enforcement for six years and represented no threat to the community.

Brazil said she was concerned by Bryant's four prior felony convictions on theft-related charges and his past failures to appear in court, which prosecutors argued should keep the bail unchanged. But she agreed that several years of good behavior and the lack of a threat to the community justified Bryant's release.

Bryant was near the exit of the Governors Ball when he was caught on camera with the Oscar statue in hand, but his attorney says don't jump to any conclusions.

"There's a difference between holding an Oscar and what he is charged with, so that will play out in court," Brookman said.

RELATED: Series of mugshots surface of man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar

The 47-year-old is charged with grand theft, accused of stealing the statuette from McDormand's table at the after party following Sunday's ceremony.

"We intend to resist the charges and defend our client very aggressively," Brookman added.

Bryant's spiritual advisor Naomi Levy spoke with reporters outside of the courtroom, saying Bryant is a "sweet and gentle man of faith."

According to Levy, Bryant has regularly attended services at Nashuva Spiritual Community for the past seven years. She would not comment on his psychological or mental health.

She left reporters with this thought: "Perhaps his story is a commentary on our whole society and its obsession with its 15 minutes of fame," Levy said.

If convicted in the case, Bryant could face a maximum of three years in county jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarstheftmugshotsarrestaward showsacademy awardsLos AngelesHollywoodLos Angeles CountyOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Series of mugshots surface of man accused of stealing Oscar
Man charged with felony in Oscar theft
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News