Newcomer Letitia Wright shines as 'Black Panther's' smart and savvy sister

Newcomer Letitia Wright sees her role in "Black Panther" as a refreshing change from usual parts for young women. (KABC)

The "Black Panther" cast includes a relative newcomer, actress Letitia Wright.

She was born in South America and raised in London. She was just 7 years old when she saw the movie "Akeelah and the Bee" and that inspired her to become an actor.

Wright was beyond thrilled to be cast as "Black Panther's" super smart, techno-savvy little sister Shuri. From the first audition, she knew she had "clicked" with the film's star Chadwick Boseman.

"One hundred percent. Met him in the screen test, loved him, didn't want to let him go," Wright said. "I just knew he was going to be my brother."

Wright also knew how special and rare this role was for a young actress. Shuri is not your typical Marvel sidekick or Disney princess.

"It was absolutely just refreshing to see it, you know?" Wright said. "It really made me want to play the part and bring such joy and such positivity and good energy, hard work and dedication, to playing this character. It is not your typical film, or action film, it has something to say. And it keeps you entertained and keeps you educated, so those two together is a good recipe."

The 24-year-old actress has several roles to her credit, but "Black Panther" is by far her biggest project yet. Wright said even though she was the "newbie" in a cast filled with veterans, she didn't feel intimidated.

"I learned so much from them, they made me feel welcomed, you know? I've not been doing this long, I have years more work to do, hopefully, God willing," she said. "It was amazing and a true blessing to work with all of them."
