TELEVISION

'GMA Day' details: Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour starting Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Starting Monday, two familiar faces will be at the 'GMA' host table in a brand new third hour of 'Good Morning America.'

Starting Monday, two familiar faces will be at the GMA host table in a brand new third hour of Good Morning America.

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will helm GMA Day on weekday afternoons starting September 10.

GMA Day, which was previously announced as the replacement for The Chew, will air at 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT/PT.



"I cannot wait to kick things off with you," Strahan told Haines in an announcement video released over the summer, adding to viewers, "We want you guys to join us so we can make every day an amazing GMA Day."

Haines wrote on her Instagram that leaving her co-host seat on The View is bittersweet.

"I LOVE my View family, but don't worry, my brand new *view* is literally down the street," she wrote. "Not even sure I can find the words to adequately express how excited I am to sit next to @michaelstrahan as we embark on this new journey."

In Haines' absence, Abby Huntsman has joined The View as a co-host.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionABCgood morning americamichael strahanABC News
TELEVISION
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
More television
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
BTS 'Army' share their love for Korean boy band at sold-out LA concert
Asia Argento says Jimmy Bennett sexually assaulted her
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 shot, killed in CVS store parking lot in OC; suspect sought
DOJ charges N. Korean computer programmer for Sony hack
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Naked man arrested after allegedly grabbing girl in South Gate
Harris puts Kavanaugh on edge with Mueller question
Trump administration to detain immigrant families longer
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti heads to Ohio
2 suspects, 1 wanted for murder, arrested in Brentwood after chase
Show More
Pasadena bridge gets temporary fencing to prevent suicide attempts
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
San Francisco: Window cracks in Millennium Tower that is leaning, sinking
OC sheriff's K-9 attacks county employee during training exercise
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
More News