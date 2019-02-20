OSCARS

Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight

EMBED </>More Videos

Oscar nominees for animated and live-actions shorts are soaking in the spotlight.

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Oscar nominees for animated and live-actions shorts are soaking in the spotlight.

"I mean, it's so much love and it's such a huge accomplishment for us. We feel very privileged and honored to be here," said "Fauve" director Jeremy Comte.

In Beverly Hills, there was a reception featuring some short film nominees like Disney-Pixar's "Bao."

"It's just awesome that we came out the same year as "Crazy Rich Asians." There was a dumpling making scene in that too, and I'd like to imagine it was a shout-out to 'Bao,' even though they probably made it way before," said director Domee Shi.

For the live-action short nominees, it's been a rollercoaster of emotions. The category is one of four that the Academy had planned to announce the winners during commercial breaks. But after swift backlash, the Academy reversed its decision.

"I think we had gotten used to the fact that we were going to just be during the commercial breaks, and we were so happy when we found out they put us back on," said "Marguerite" director Marianne Farley.

"Especially, I would say, cinema, editing and our own section. I mean, these people work incredibly hard and they make film what it is today so we're really, really happy," said "Detainment" producer Darren Mahon.

Regardless of the drama, it's an exciting week ahead of the 91st Academy Awards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviesmovie newsaward showsHollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
Oscars 2019: How to play the official game
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
Oscars 2019: How to play the official game
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Snow may cause 5 Fwy over Grapevine to shut down again
Bodycam video shows deadly confrontation between deputy, man
Suspect ID'd in 1973 murder of 11-year-old Newport Beach girl
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Local clinic brings in tooth fairies to help kids learn cavity-fighting habits
Megastorm could bring flooding danger around Whittier Narrows Dam
'Heart healthy' food label can be deceiving, expert says
Show More
Success of 'Spider-Verse' demonstrates new era for animation
Filmmaker earns Oscar nomination for 1st film, 'Bao'
Oscar producers promise a compelling show
Torrance herbalist found guilty of practicing medicine without license
LAPD creates GoFundMe to help victims in South LA DUI crash
More News