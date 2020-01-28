Oscars 2020: When, how to watch - date, time for the Academy Awards

When are this year's Oscars? Where can I watch?
Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
You can also tune into:
- "Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT
- "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 4:30 p.m. ET | 1:30 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
- "Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 6:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. CT | 3:30 p.m. PT
- "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
- "On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET | 1:35 a.m CT | 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
Click here for local listings.
Which movies were nominated?
Nine movies were nominated for best picture this year: "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "Parasite."
"Joker" leads the pack with 11 nominations, while "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" trail close behind with 10 each.
A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, accounting for one-third of nominees for the 92nd Oscars.
Click here for a full list of 2020 Oscar nominations.
Who will host the Oscars?
The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.
Who's presenting at the Oscars?
Four recent Oscar winners will return to the show as presenters during the 92nd Oscars. Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year's winners in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories, have signed on to present in 2020.
Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig have also been announced as presenters.
Who's performing at the Oscars?
Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's Oscars ceremony, the Academy announced Thursday.
The Oscars telecast will also feature an appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.
Where is the Oscars ceremony?
The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for its 19th consecutive year.
