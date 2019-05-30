Arts & Entertainment

PHOTOS: Disneyland's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge set to welcome throngs of fans

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Here's a sneak peak inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the highly anticipated new land inside Disneyland Park!



Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge a reflection of long partnership between Disney, Lucasfilm

Stephen Spielberg, JJ Abrams get tour of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Disney drops new details about park's food and merch

Details released on Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions

Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's Star Wars land

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkgalaxy's edgedisneylandstar warsstar wars land
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News