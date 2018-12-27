HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's early days portrayed in 'On the Basis of Sex'

EMBED </>More Videos

Felicity Jones plays a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg in "On the Basis of Sex."

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
If you consider Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a superhero then a new movie about her would be her origin story.

"On The Basis Of Sex" is inspired by Ginsburg's early days, including her passion for equality and women's rights.

Her nephew, Daniel Stiepleman, wrote the script.

"Her mantra was, if you're going to make a portrait of me, just make it an accurate portrait," said Stiepleman. "Most of the best ideas from the film came out of going through her files from the Library of Congress from the '60s and '70s and reading just these little minutiae that she wrote in the margins of cases and letters that she received from other people. And most of the story was built out of that."

Felicity Jones plays the young future Supreme Court justice.

"She believes deeply in the law, believes deeply in America," said Jones. "Daniel used to say that his aunt would give him copies of the U.S. Constitution to carry around in his bag. So she holds it very dear to her heart."

Justin Theroux, who plays former ACLU legal director Mel Wulf, says being part of this movie was an education.

"I learned tons of stuff," said Theroux. "I didn't know that women couldn't rent cars without their husbands present. I didn't know that women were seriously blocked from an enormous amount of job opportunities. I didn't know that they couldn't get credit cards in their own name."

"I was at a screening two nights ago in New York and just as the movie ended, this woman sitting on the aisle said, 'I think I'm crying.' And then the woman next to her said, 'That's OK. So am I,' and they hugged," said Stiepleman. "But my favorite thing about it that then after they hugged, they introduced themselves to each other."

"On The Basis of Sex" is in theaters now.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieruth bader ginsburghollywood wrapmovie news
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Jordan Peele releases trailer for new horror film, 'Us'
'Welcome to Marwen' captures power of performances with latest tech
DA declines to file sex assault charge against Steven Seagal
Hart steps down as Oscars host over his past anti-gay tweets
Actor Ken Berry of 'Mama's Family' dies at 85
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The very best movies screening in Burbank this week
5 popular films worth checking out in Pasadena this week
The 4 best movies screening around Glendale this week
4 films worth checking out in Santa Monica this week
4 top films worth checking out in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Winds cause power outages, topple trees across SoCal
Guatemalan boy who died in US custody tested positive for flu, official says
Nicaraguans flee to US as violence escalates in their country
Transformer explosion at Con Ed plant lights up sky in NYC
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Mother, teen son found dead in Van Nuys apartment
Women pleads not guilty in fatal OC crash
1st year of pot sales in CA impacted by growing black market
Show More
Inglewood woman dies after robbery, shooting
2019 Rose Queen is 1st who is Jewish, LGBTQ and has glasses
Corona Claim Jumper closes with no notice
Consumer Reports compares smart-home technology
Woman pleads no contest to brutal beating in Willowbrook
More News