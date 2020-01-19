Arts & Entertainment

SAG Awards 2020: Oscar heavyweights 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,' 'The Irishman' vie for top honors

LOS ANGELES -- Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman will have two chances to win Sunday night at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, but the award show's ability to forecast the Oscars looks cloudy.

Among the films vying for the screen actors' top honor, best ensemble, are Oscar heavyweights "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "The Irishman." They are competing with "Parasite" (only the second foreign language nominee after "Life Is Beautiful," which received a nod in 1999), "Jojo Rabbit" and "Bombshell."

RELATED: Full list of 2020 SAG Awards nominees

Because actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, their picks are closely watched. But the last two years, the SAG ensemble winner has not gone on to win best picture: "Black Panther" last year and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" in 2018.

Two of this year's top best-picture contenders at the Oscars - "Joker," more of a one-man show, and "1917," more acclaimed for its technical acumen - weren't nominated for best ensemble. On Saturday, "1917" won top honors at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards, which 21 of the last 30 years has lined up with the eventual best picture winner.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Coming three weeks ahead of the Oscars, it will be an early test for the chances of the Academy Awards front-runners, among them Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern. Johansson is a nominee for both "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit," as is Kidman for "Bombshell" and the HBO series "Big Little Lies."

That show is one of the nominees for best drama series ensemble, along with "The Crown," "Game of Thrones," "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Stranger Things." Up for comedy series ensemble are "Barry," "Fleabag," "The Kominsky Method," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Schitt's Creek." Apple TV Plus' "The Morning Show" also landed three nominations, for Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelessag awardsoscarsacademy awardsmovie newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 more bodies found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
2 killed in fiery big rig crash on 15 Fwy near Barstow
Woman dies after stabbing at Catch One nightclub in LA
SpaceX blows up rocket to test capsule's escape system
Women's March LA draws thousands to downtown
2 horses die in 2 days at Santa Anita Park
Driver plummets down cliff in Malibu, survives with only scratches
Show More
Large crowds gather in DTLA for Archdiocese's OneLife LA
2 injured after argument leads to gunfire exchange in Hollywood
LAX, 2 other airports to screen airline passengers from China for coronavirus
Women's March LA: Children also demand women's rights alongside parents
Teen uses Snapchat to escape kidnappers in NorCal
More TOP STORIES News