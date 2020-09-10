emmys

Emmys 2020: Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox & Lin-Manuel Miranda to appear at 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Count Von Count from "Sesame Street," Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, D-Nice, Randall Park, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart and Jason Sudeikis are all set to appear at the 72nd Emmy Awards on ABC this weekend, the network announced Wednesday.

Previously announced appearances include Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R. is also scheduled to make her Emmys debut performing during the "In Memoriam" segment, ABC and the Television Academy announced last week.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Primetime Emmy Awards for the third time, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

Additional celebrity appearances are expected to be announced soon.

"Watchmen," cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, received a leading 26 Emmy nominations in July. The Amazon comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is the second most-nominated series with 20, followed by Netflix's "Ozark" with 18. Click here to see a full list of 2020 Emmy nominees.

Tune in to On The Red Carpet at the Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20, (check local listings) and watch the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmysaward showstelevisionhollywoodotrcprimetime emmy awards
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Emmy nominations 2020: 'Watchmen' leads with 26 nods
Laverne Cox and other nominees react to their Emmy nods
EMMYS
'Shark Tank' hosts hope to get a taste of Emmy gold
#FreeRayshawn cast on relevancy of Emmy-nominated show
Meet the first Black female Emmy nominee for composing score
'Black-ish' designer tackles social issues with style
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: Investigators have leads in search for Compton deputies shooting suspect
Lynwood city manager removed after comment on Compton shooting
Mount Wilson Observatory spared from Bobcat Fire for now
OC schools cleared to reopen starting Tuesday
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, fires
COVID: Maine wedding linked to deaths of 7 people
Crews battle massive building fire in South LA
Show More
Armed carjacking suspect in custody after massive search in Lynwood
Coronavirus briefings from local and state officials
More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin
Nancy Pelosi agrees to bring Vanessa Guillen bill to floor
US plans to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans
More TOP STORIES News