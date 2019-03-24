television

'The Conners' renewed for second season on ABC

BURBANK, Calif. -- The Conners aren't going anywhere.

ABC announced this week that it has renewed "The Conners," this season's number one new comedy, for a second season. The show delivered a 5-year high in its timeslot during its 11-episode first season, according to the network.

"The Conners" stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Ames McNamara. It follows the Conner family as they deal with parenthood, divorce, dating, aging and financial pressures in working-class America.

"We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a news release. "This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionhollywoodabc
TELEVISION
Brother at center of Jussie Smollett case competes in Chicago boxing match
'Pretty Little Liars' spin-off 'The Perfectionists debuts with mystery, murder
'Pain and anger' around 'Empire' in recent weeks after Smollett story, Lee Daniels says
Kristoff St. John cause of death released by coroner
TOP STORIES
Mueller report draws no conclusion about obstruction of justice: LIVE
LA Marathon: Kenya's Elisha Barno, Ethiopia's Askale Merachi win races
Man shot multiple times in 710 Freeway shooting near Bell
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
1 killed in pileup involving 10-15 vehicles in Claremont
Bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into store, stealing 2 beers
Passengers recount airlift evacuation from Viking Sky cruise ship
Show More
Gorman multi-vehicle pileup on 5 Freeway leaves several injured
Avocados recalled in CA, 5 other states over listeria concerns
Protesters rally outside Rep. Ilhan Omar event in Woodland Hills
Lake Elsinore super bloom draws thousands amid new regulations
Furniture flies across deck as stranded ship rocks violently: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News