Virtual experiences, things to do during self-isolation

Here is a list of things to do in the Los Angeles area:
Experience museums at home:
Virtual tour of the Grammy Museum: The Grammy Museum is now offering an entirely digital experience on its website, which features new artist public programs, education and virtual exhibits. "While our doors may be closed, our mission is not," said Michael Sticka, President of the Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles.
The Broad from home: Even though The Broad museum is temporary closed, that doesn't mean that the art that it houses cannot be appreciated. The museum set up a collection of digital art experiences on its website which includes a look at Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirror Room, poetical works and a family workshop.
Stuck at home science: Since the California Science Center has shuttered its doors during stay-at-home orders, they have started posting daily live streamed activities for your family to explore. Each week the museum will focus on a different theme designed to bolster your child's science knowledge.
Listen to celebrity story time:
Parents can use a break from reading and entertaining the family after hours of home schooling. Some celebrities have taken to social media to read children's books, poetry and adult literature during quarantine.
Goodnight with Dolly: Country legend Dolly Parton reads to children at bedtime every Thursday night at 4 p.m. The books Parton selected are from her Imagination Library, which is also a program that donates books to children from the day they are born until their first day of school.
LeVar Burton Reads: The actor known for his role in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Reading Rainbow," started to read on his twitter live stream. Burton reads to children on Mondays at 9 a.m., young adults Wednesdays at 3 p.m., and adults on Fridays at 6 p.m.
Save with Stories: Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams partnered with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to provide fun and educational story time to kids stuck at home. Several celebrities have participating in reading stories on camera, including Jeff Goldblum, America Ferrera, and Tracee Ellis Ross. The videos are posted on the @savewithstories Instagram and Facebook page.
Stream a comedy show:
While clubs and bars are shutting down to slow the spread of COVID-19, comedians are taking to the virtual landscape to keep you entertained.
Comedy Quarantine: Some comedians are using Instagram in a nightly weekday showcase called Comedy Quarantine, which aims to support comedians whose sets were canceled due to the virus.
If that doesn't fix your comedy craving, Paul Feig, the creator of "Freaks & Geeks" and director of "Bridesmaids," "A Simple Favor" and "Last Christmas" has been holding a daily cocktail hour on his Instagram called Quarantine Cocktail Time.