Virtual experiences, things to do during self-isolation

EMBED >More News Videos As Disneyland Resort remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new virtual parade is bringing some of the magic of the park right to your home.

EMBED >More News Videos This Long Beach mother of two is keeping kids entertained and educated during coronavirus pandemic with monthly subscription box, Tinkering Toddler Crates.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As officials stress the need to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, here are some resources to stay entertained. Local museums, comedy clubs and even celebrities are placing content online for you to enjoy.Here is a list of things to do in the Los Angeles area:The Grammy Museum is now offering an entirely digital experience on its website, which features new artist public programs, education and virtual exhibits. "While our doors may be closed, our mission is not," said Michael Sticka, President of the Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles.Even though The Broad museum is temporary closed, that doesn't mean that the art that it houses cannot be appreciated. The museum set up a collection of digital art experiences on its website which includes a look at Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirror Room, poetical works and a family workshop.Since the California Science Center has shuttered its doors during stay-at-home orders, they have started posting daily live streamed activities for your family to explore. Each week the museum will focus on a different theme designed to bolster your child's science knowledge.Parents can use a break from reading and entertaining the family after hours of home schooling. Some celebrities have taken to social media to read children's books, poetry and adult literature during quarantine.Country legend Dolly Parton reads to children at bedtime every Thursday night at 4 p.m. The books Parton selected are from her Imagination Library , which is also a program that donates books to children from the day they are born until their first day of school.The actor known for his role in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Reading Rainbow," started to read on his twitter live stream. Burton reads to children on Mondays at 9 a.m., young adults Wednesdays at 3 p.m., and adults on Fridays at 6 p.m.Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams partnered with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to provide fun and educational story time to kids stuck at home. Several celebrities have participating in reading stories on camera, including Jeff Goldblum, America Ferrera, and Tracee Ellis Ross. The videos are posted on the @savewithstories Instagram and Facebook page.While clubs and bars are shutting down to slow the spread of COVID-19, comedians are taking to the virtual landscape to keep you entertained. Some comedians are using Instagram in a nightly weekday showcase called Comedy Quarantine , which aims to support comedians whose sets were canceled due to the virus.If that doesn't fix your comedy craving, Paul Feig, the creator of "Freaks & Geeks" and director of "Bridesmaids," "A Simple Favor" and "Last Christmas" has been holding a daily cocktail hour on his Instagram called Quarantine Cocktail Time.