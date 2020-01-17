fashion

Fashion Friday: From Zendaya's breastplate to Vanessa Hudgens' dreamy dress

By Roshumba Williams
Awards show season is kicking into high gear and the stars are putting their best fashion foot forward. Since it's Fashion Friday, supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams is highlighting her top seven fashion looks of the week.

Zendaya arrives at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.



Zendaya's fashion evolution over the years has been impressive to say the least. The 23-year-old actress solidified her fashion cred at the Critics' Choice Awards, donning a fuchsia Tom Ford breastplate. The sculpted bustier was balanced by a flowing skirt and Zendaya's cascading braids. But she wasn't the only one to wear the look--Gwyneth Paltrow can be seen in the same form-fitting body armor on the cover of the February 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar.

Florence Pugh attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.


"Little Women" star Florence Pugh has been on a fashion winning streak on the red carpet. The Academy Award-nominated actress continued to shine in a bejeweled silver Prada gown. Her look was enhanced with unique dangling crystal earrings, making her stand out at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Anne Hathaway attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.


Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway was dipped in silver and gold at the awards show. The actress showed off her post-baby body in a sexy and sparkly Versace gown. Hathaway even topped off the shimmery look with bold diamond ear cuffs, making her stand out on the carpet.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.



Jennifer Lopez is known for her diverse styles: street chic, sexy, edgy, over-the-top and more. However, Williams' favorite look by Lopez is her timeless and classic style. The actress was simply stunning in her backless, champagne mermaid gown at the Critics' Choice Awards. The dress was adorned with a diamond trim and satin train, living up to Hollywood glam standards.

Billy Porter attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.


Of course, no red carpet is complete without fashion icon Billy Porter. The "Pose" star made his mark on the Critics' Choice Awards carpet with his two-toned green jumpsuit. The piece was custom-made for Porter by Hogan McLaughlin, but what really made the actor's look stand out was his butterfly body art.

According to Porter's Instagram, the hand-painted butterflies "continue[s his] theme for 2020, which is being released from the bondage of masculinity and flying free." Porter continued his post to say, "Just like the beautiful ladies from [Pose], we are often born into one stage of life and then cocoon into an incubation of self-discovery, transformation, and acceptance, ultimately being released into freedom as beautiful creatures."

Heidi Klum of Amazon Prime's 'Making the Cut' speaks onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 8 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 14, 2020 in Pasadena, California.


Switching gears to the Amazon Studios TCA press tour this week, supermodel Heidi Klum took a fashion risk wearing a colorful pop-art pantsuit. The ensemble was covered in pink dragons and tigers, but paid off to create a standout look.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys for Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California.


Vanessa Hudgens stole the show at the "Bad Boys for Life" world premiere in Hollywood with her dreamy white gown. The asymmetrical dress was complete with a sequined bodice, feathers, chiffon skirt and a thigh-high slit.

Tune in every Friday to see which celebrities make Williams' top fashion stars of the week.

