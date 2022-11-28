'Eric the Trainer' Fleishman, celebrity fitness coach, dies at his Glendale home at 53

Eric Fleishman, known as Eric the Trainer, died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving morning at his Glendale home. He was 53.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Eric Fleishman, a celebrity fitness coach known as Eric the Trainer, died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving morning at his Glendale home. He was 53.

The cause of death was not immediately available.

Fleishman trained a slew of celebrity clients over the years and could be seen several times on Eyewitness News.

He also worked with members of law enforcement and even traveled to the Middle East to train American troops, a trip that he described as a highlight of his career.

"RIP my friend and brother @ErictheTrainer," the actor Martin Kove, known for his role as John Kreese in the "Karate Kid" movie and streaming franchises, wrote on Twitter.

Fleishman was also known for hosting "Celebrity Sweat" and the Mr. America Bodybuilding competition.

He is survived by his wife and son.