Essence Festival of Culture makes economic empowerment, financial wellness top of business

Essence Festival of Culture day three makes economic empowerment, financial wellness top of business at the annual celebration for women of color.

The 2023 Essence Festival of Culture is underway in New Orleans. There are many topics covered throughout the festival including financial wellness with panels of experts discussing and providing tools for a brighter financial future.

Everything from bridging the racial wealth gap to starting your own business.

The festival also gave the women of ABC, such as Chandra Wilson and Gabourey Sidibe, an opportunity to share what "Essence" means to them, plus fans also got to meet their favorite stars from the hit ABC series "Abbott Elementary" and heard their inspirational testimonies of making it in the entertainment industry.

In addition, KABC's Rachel Brown had the pleasure of speaking with ABC's new Bachelorette Charity Lawson about her highly anticipated season and what she's looking for in love.

"I'm a compassionate person so having someone who that's going to be my life partner that's also compassionate. How they treat people, how they interact with other people not just me is super important," said Lawson.

For more about the Essence of Culture Festival: essence.com