Santino William Legan: What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting suspect

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5428912" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The gunman in the California festival shooting appears to have posted two photos on Instagram that day, including one minutes before he opened fire. In the caption, he said to read "Might is Right," a book published in the 1800s. The misogynist and anti-Semitic work is used by neo-Nazis and white supremacists on extremist sites.