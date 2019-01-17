Ex-NFL player tackles peeping Tom outside daughter's bedroom window, Florida police say

A Peeping Tom in Florida was tackled by a former NFL player. (AP)

WELLINGTON, Florida --
A former NFL player tackled a Peeping Tom who was peering into a bedroom where his daughters slept, police said.

Former Titans and Lions cornerback Tony Beckham was heading out to his car in Florida when he noticed Geoffrey Cassidy.

When Beckham yelled Cassidy took off, but he didn't get too far before being tackled to the ground.

"I caught him and we just had a good conversation," said Beckham. "He's never gonna do that again on this side of town."

Cassidy was arrested but denied looking in the window, claiming he was in the neighborhood because his car had broken down.
