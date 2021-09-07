Weather

Historic heat: Lancaster sets record with 58th day in 2021 with daily high of 100 degrees or higher

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lancaster sets record with 58th day of 100 degree heat

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- If it seems like it's been historically hot in Lancaster this year -- it has!

The temperature hit 104 degrees Monday in the city, marking the 58th day this year with a daily high of 100 degrees or more. This is a new record for 2021. The old record was 57 days of such temperatures set in 2003, according to the National Weather Service.

The brutal heat continued on Tuesday, with temps nearing 100 degrees as early as 10 a.m. in the Antelope Valley city.

The Antelope Valley is under an excessive heat warning, which is set to expire Wednesday at 8 p.m.



7-Day Forecast: abc7.la/ABC7Forecast
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

MORE | What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb
EMBED More News Videos

It's hotter than normal, and it has been like this for several days. What you're experiencing is a heat wave. How did it form?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlancasterlos angeles countyrecordweather recordheatsevere weatherheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Britney Spears' father files papers to end his conservator role
Downtown LA jail locked down amid report of man with gun
At least 167 cases of mu variant detected in LA County
Palmdale violent arrest: Girlfriend says use of force unjustified
Former Lakers player Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19
Long Beach: Boy, 16, ID'd as pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash
Fuquan Johnson, Enrico Colangeli remembered by fellow comedians
Show More
Mexico Supreme Court rules criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional
CA recall: Newsom, GOP rivals enter final week of campaign
CA recall election: Submit your question here
Man claimed to be victim in Tesla crash, proved wrong by car's camera
San Bernardino schools using liaison program as COVID solution
More TOP STORIES News