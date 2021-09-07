Historic heat: Lancaster sets record with 58th day in 2021 with daily high of 100 degrees or higher

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5343665" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's hotter than normal, and it has been like this for several days. What you're experiencing is a heat wave. How did it form?

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- If it seems like it's been historically hot in Lancaster this year -- it has!The temperature hit 104 degrees Monday in the city, marking the 58th day this year with a daily high of 100 degrees or more. This is a new record for 2021. The old record was 57 days of such temperatures set in 2003, according to the National Weather Service.The brutal heat continued on Tuesday, with temps nearing 100 degrees as early as 10 a.m. in the Antelope Valley city.The Antelope Valley is under an excessive heat warning, which is set to expire Wednesday at 8 p.m.