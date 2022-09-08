California extends Flex Alert for 9th straight day with more record-setting heat on tap

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Southern California enters a ninth straight day of record-setting heat Thursday, the state's power regulators are hoping to continue their streak of avoiding rolling blackouts, asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours.

The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex Alert for the ninth consecutive day Thursday, urging residents to take the following power-saving steps:

-- setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher;

-- avoiding use of major appliances;

-- turning off unnecessary lights; and

-- avoid charging electric vehicles.

Residents were also advised to pre-cool their homes as much as possible and close blinds and drapes to keep interiors cool.

The voluntary conservation measures have worked so far, as the power stayed on Wednesday despite a high demand for electricity.

Cal ISO also issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2 Wednesday, which requests emergency energy from all of its resources and activates its emergency demand response program.

Gov. Gavin Newsom for the first time triggered a wireless emergency alert system at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday that sent messages to 27 million cellphones urging them to turn off or reduce non-essential power.

California snapped its record energy use around 5 p.m. Tuesday with 52,061 megawatts, far above the previous high of 50,270 megawatts set July 24, 2006.

"Had it not been for the efforts of, literally, millions of Californians, just to turn down a light or turn down a thermometer and not use a large appliance, we would not be in the position we are today," said Newsom during a press conference in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

City News Service contributed to this report.